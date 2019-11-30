The City of Sikeston is joining in on Small Business Saturday

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) -Small businesses nationwide gear up for Small Business Saturday. This year, Sikeston will be joining in for the first time.
Small business owner, Sam Thomas, is glad the city of Sikeston is participating in small business Saturday.
"We all need sales that's what you need to stay alive you're a small guy and we're trying to make it," he said.
Thomas believes it will be good for the city and businesses.
“I think it’ll help attract more people to come down here and think about the small business as oppose to just going to the box store,” said Thomas.
The goal is to get everyone to understand the impact of local businesses in communities.
“We just want everybody to remember that small businesses are extremely important, and this is how they buy Christmas presents for their families, and this is how they send their kids to school,” said Marcie Lawson, with the Sikeston Regional Chamber.
The owner of Rhinestone Rooster, Marlen Daubach, looks forward to Saturday because it’s a day people can get unique items you don’t find everyday.
"You find things that you don't find in the large stores, you find very unique items like old broaches and pins," she said.
Daubach hopes people come out and support.
“It keeps the smalls stores going and thriving and not have the small stores close up and go out of business,” stated Daubach.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.