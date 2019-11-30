Burglar makes his get-a-way on children’s Jeep in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Nov. 30, around 10:25 am, a Graves County unattached garage was burglarized, a Coolster gas powered children’s jeep was stolen.
While investigating, Deputy John Cavin noticed the jeep’s tire impressions leading away from the garage.
Deputy Cavin tracked the jeep’s tire impressions on foot through the grass and mud across the property of Central Elementary School and Graves County High School.
The tire impressions stopped at Oak Hills Swim Club.
Deputy Cavin was then contacted by Deputy Jamie Clark, who received a tip that the stolen jeep was at a home on Park Terrace.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Justin Rundles had been at the home on Park Terrace, for another burglary and stolen vehicle complaint.
During that second investigation, the jeep was found on the property.
A juvenile was reported driving the small child’s jeep and throwing the jeeps ignition key into the grass and shrubs next to the Park Terrace home.
The 15 year old male juvenile was taken into custody and charged with Burglary 3rd degree and transported to McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
