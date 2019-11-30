BREAKING: Second active water rescue in progress in Northern Bollinger County

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second water rescue is in action in Northern Bollinger County, a dark colored truck was seen in the water upside down off off Bollinger County Road 234.
Bollinger County Road 234 crosses the creek named “Upper Whitewater Creek,” a few miles north of the first water rescue
It is unknown if there was anyone in the truck, at this time.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Clark Parrott, MSHP Officers are assisting Bollinger County Sheriff with this water rescue.
Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind citizens if there is water on the road, do not attempt to drive across it.
We will update as information comes in.
If you missed the first water rescue, you can read it here.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.