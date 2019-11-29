What you need to know Nov. 29

What you need to know Nov. 29
Signs of fall (Source: James Gullage)
By Jasmine Adams | November 29, 2019 at 4:08 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 4:08 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Friday, Nov. 29.

First Alert Forecast

It’s a cool, wet, and cloudy way to end the week.

Lisa Michaels says temperatures this morning will be back in the low to upper 30s.

Cloudy skies stick around all day with mainly dry to misty conditions during the early morning.

Chances of rain will increase significantly during the afternoon into tonight. High temperatures today will be similar to yesterday in the mid 40s.

Saturday hold warmer temperatures as a warm front moves in, but heavy rain and even thunderstorms can occur during the day.

Strong winds will pick up during Saturday night into Sunday, but Sunday looks to be dry!

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Some animals at the Phoenix Zoo had their own Thanksgiving treat.

The mad scramble between Thanksgiving and Christmas just got six days shorter.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.