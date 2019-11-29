Warming center upgraded to provide better, safer conditions in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On December 1, the Carbondale Warming Center will open to the public.
Organizers said the after-hours center is open to everyone, every night from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. until mid-March.
The center is now located at 608 East College Street.
Recent upgrades to the facility improved on the sanitary conditions and security of the shelter, city officials said.
Organizers say their mission is to provide nighttime sleeping space on cold nights as a supplement to the city’s existing shelter system.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the shelter can visit www.carbondalewarmingcenter.weebly.com.
