Three car crash sends one to the hospital

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky (KFVS) - Around 4 p.m., on Nov. 28, McCracken County deputies were dispatchedto US Highway 45 South and Old US Highway 45 South due to a three car crash with injuries.
A 2013 white Nissan Maxima was traveling north on US Highway 45 South, near Old US Highway 45 South. For unknown reasons, the Nissan lost control, and crossed the center median, and entered the south bound lane.
The Nissan collided with a 2002 red Ford F-150 south bound.
A white 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe south bound, and received minor damage from debris during the collision.
The driver of the Nissan was transported to a Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
US Highway 45 South was restricted to one south bound lane for approximately 55 minutes.
