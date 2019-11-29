Stanley Black & Decker recalls hammer due to injury hazard

(KFVS) - STANLEY® brand 16 oz. wooden handle nailing hammer’s were recalled on Nov. 27.
The company said the hammer’s molded grip can come loose, posing an injury hazard to consumers.
Around 211,000 hammers were sold at Walmart stores nationwide from July 2018 through August 2019 for about $6.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the model number is STHT51454.
That can be found below the STANLEY logo on the steel hammer head.
The UPC code for the product is 076174514544. You can find that on a label on the handle.
The hammers have a metal head, a natural wood handle with a black over- molded grip. STANLEY is marked on the wooden handle in black and on the steel hammer head.
Commission officials said consumers should immediately stop using the hammers and return them to Walmart to receive a refund in the form of a Walmart gift card for the purchase price.
