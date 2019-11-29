The Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving feast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Thanksgiving is all about being thankful for what we have and who we have it with.
On Thursday, The Salvation Army cooked up lots of free meals for anyone and everyone.
For one couple, it’s the little things they are thankful for.
“You know times have been pretty rough cause we are both homeless on the streets and we are very young. I’m just thankful that I can be here today and get a good meal,” said Amanda Epp
Coty Bonee said he and his wife are eating all that they can today
“It tastes pretty good, last night we didn’t have anything to eat,” said Bonee
Epp and Bonee said it has been rough, but the holiday season is starting to look bright.
“Tomorrow we are hopefully going to be getting into this apartment with his cousin,” said Epp
She said her Christmas wish came early this year.
“God’s already gave me my Christmas wish and that’s, that I get to have a roof over my head with friends and family, so I’m very thankful for that,” said Epp.
She said she is grateful The Salvation Army put this meal together.
“It tastes amazing. I’m full already and I’m not even halfway done,” said Epp.
The Salvation Army feeds hundreds of people on Thanksgiving with the help of volunteers.
“I just love seeing the wonderful faces and the appreciate they show to everybody and just to be able to spread the joy of God to everybody,” said Karsyn Graham, volunteer.
Epp said being here on Thanksgiving is the perfect start to the holidays.
"That's the most amazing Christmas wish I could ever ask for."
The Salvation Army has held the Thanksgiving feast for nearly three decades in Cape Girardeau.
