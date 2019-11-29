Police identify person of interest in shooting of 9-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have identified the man they believe is a person of interest in the shooting of a 9-year-old boy.
Police released pictures of Jamarrius Rashad Rucker Thursday morning via Twitter. According to Memphis Police Department, Rucker has two unrelated active warrants for vandalism and assault.
It’s been nearly 48 hours since the shooting and at last check, that 9-year-old boy is still in critical condition recovering from a gunshot wound to his back.
It all started at the “Q Mart” on Lamar Ave. Tuesday night around 10:25 p.m.
The boy’s father told investigators he and his son witnessed a store clerk and another man get into a verbal altercation. He also said he had no interaction with the man or the store clerk.
Shortly after the father and his son left the store, the father told police he saw the man from the altercation sitting in a silver sedan.
The boy’s dad says the silver car followed him when he left the store. He told police he pulled over near Magnolia Elementary on Castalia St. to let the car pass, that’s when he heard a gunshot.
Memphis police say the boy’s father drove his son to the Memphis Police Airways Police Precinct for help.
The 9-year-old boy was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. Rucker is only a person of interest at this point. He has not been named a suspect.
If you have any information on this case, call 901-528-CASH.
