Pinckneyville Community Hospital honored for excellence

PINCKEYVILLE, Il (KFVS) - During a ceremony held Nov. 13 in Champaign, IL., the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) recognized Pinckneyville Community Hospital for its commitment to exceptional quality of care.
“Often, in rural hospitals, having a devoted staff member to abstract and submit this data can be both time-consuming and burdensome,” said Angie Charlet, ICAHN Senior Director of Quality, Educational Services, and Compliance. “This hospital realizes how important quality of care and an engaged staff is for its patients…From its top leadership on throughout the facility, each strives for continued quality on a daily basis, and that is what we are celebrating today.”
Pinckneyville Community Hospital and other critical access hospitals were voluntarily tested in four categories as part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Program (MBQIP).
The Categories were patient safety/inpatient, patient engagement, care transitions; and outpatient measures.
Pinckneyville Community Hospital was honored for being a top performer in all four categories.
“We are very proud of our team for achieving this level of excellence in quality,” said Randall Dauby, CEO. “This is truly a team effort that recognizes our dedication to delivering a healthcare experience of which our patients and staff can be proud.”
