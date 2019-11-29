Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said at 9:37 p.m. a vehicle was heading west on William at West End.
At the same time a man crossed the street. The person was struck by the oncoming vehicle.
The man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Hann said the driver did not make any apparent violations causing the collision and was not under the influence at the time.
The man was not using a crosswalk and he did not wait for the appropriate signal to cross the roadway, Hann said.
