First Alert: Wet end to the week

(KFVS) - It’s a cool, wet, and cloudy way to end the week.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures this morning will be back in the low to upper 30s.
Cloudy skies stick around all day with mainly dry to misty conditions during the early morning.
Chances of rain will increase significantly during the afternoon into tonight. High temperatures today will be similar to yesterday in the mid 40s.
Saturday hold warmer temperatures as a warm front moves in, but heavy rain and even thunderstorms can occur during the day.
Strong winds will pick up during Saturday night into Sunday, but Sunday looks to be dry!
