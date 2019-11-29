Driver strikes culvert, leaves crash with minor injuries near Oak Ridge

Driver strikes culvert, leaves crash with minor injuries near Oak Ridge
Officials said it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway D just south of Oak Ridge. (Source: Gray News)
By Jasmine Adams | November 29, 2019 at 10:32 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 10:32 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol officials responded to a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Friday, Nov. 29.

Officials said it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway D just south of Oak Ridge.

A 2003 Honda CRV driven by Amber R. Watkins was headed south on the road.

Watkins, 28 of Jackson, Mo., left the right side of the road and hit a culvert according to officials.

She received minor injuries during the crash and was taken to an area medical center.

She was wearing a seat belt when the crash happened.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.