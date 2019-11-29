Avoiding holiday shopping scams on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Whether you’re shopping with in person or with the click of a mouse, scams are possible this holiday season.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is hoping to help you stay away from potentially phony deals.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and deals are happening right now.
Here are a few things to remember when you’re shopping:
Black Friday
- Depending on the retailer, they may raise the prices ahead of Black Friday to make consumers think there has been a price cut. Before you buy anything, research the regular price of items to check how much will actually be saved.
- Price matching policies may be suspended by some retailers between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
- Emails that claim to contain coupons with significant discounts and ask for personal information may contain malware to compromise your identity. Do not click on suspicious links.
- Read the fine print at the bottom of sales ads, as sales may be limited to certain time periods, brands, or quantities.
Cyber Monday
- Avoid websites with odd or incorrect spelling of legitimate companies.
- Domain names that include hyphens are often red flags.
- Beware of bogus websites promising unbelievable deals. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
- If you didn’t order an item, be wary of "delivery failure” or “order confirmation” emails. They may be used to gain a consumer’s personal information.
- Use a credit card for online orders. It is easier to dispute and mediate fraudulent charges with a credit card than a debit card.
- Use strong passwords for credit cards and bank accounts.
If you believe you’ve been scammed, please contact the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.
