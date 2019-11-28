What you need to know Nov. 28

(KFVS) - Happy Thanksgiving! It is Thursday, Nov. 28.
We are starting off with a cool morning in the 30s with clouds pushing into the Heartland.
By afternoon, light rain will be moving into the region.
Lisa Michaels says scattered, light rain will continue through tonight and into Friday morning.
Highs today will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Friday we will see moderate to heavy showers in afternoon and evening.
Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.
On Saturday, will be breezy with more rain. There could even be a rumble of thunder.
Rain moves out of the Heartland by Saturday night.
- South Korea says North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern waters.
- A Kennett, Mo. teen was killed in a UTV crash Wednesday afternoon.
- The month-long search for missing 19-year-old college student Aniah Blanchard has come to an end with the positive identification of her remains.
- Scott City Schools are inviting the public to a community Thanksgiving meal.
- The rideshare service Lyft is offering $5 off on a safe and sober ride home to help prevent impaired driving.
- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has signed the first statewide “permanent” ban on flavored vaping products in the country.
- How to survive political conversations during the Thanksgiving meal.
- A California woman says she saw a figure in her ultrasound that had an uncanny resemblance to her late father.
- A Missouri hospital is on overdrive after a dozen twins were born around the same time.
