2-vehicle crash leaves one vehicle in pond

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A two-vehicle crash sends one driver to the hospital and one vehicle into a pond.
The crash happened on West Slaughter Rd. at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, two drivers side-swiped each other as they crested a hill.
After the crash one of the vehicles landed in a pond and was partially submerged underwater.
The driver that went into the water, Brannon Lawson, 36 of Mayfield, was not injured in the crash.
The other driver, Kenneth Campbell, 63 of Mayfield, was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
