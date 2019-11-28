Thanksgiving Thursday- Cloudy, Cool, and Scattered Rain

A cool morning with temps in the 30s, but clouds will be increase during the early morning which will help contribute to temperatures warming into the upper 30s to low 40s by the afternoon. Cloudy skies today with light rain moving in by the afternoon and evening hours.
Scattered light rain will continue through tonight and into Friday morning. Moderate to heavy rain will arrive Friday afternoon/evening for some areas with high temps in the low to mid 40s. We will continue to watch more widespread activity on Saturday where there even could be some rumbles of thunder. We should see all rain leave by Saturday night.
-Lisa
