Reckless driving leads to head-on crash, police say

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police said a reckless driver caused a head-on crash with injures on Wednesday Nov. 27.
The crash happened on Paris Road near the Walmart in Mayfield, Kentucky.
According to Mayfield Police, Marco Sirilo, 18, drove out of the Walmart parking lot and hit a Lexington driver head-on.
Sirilo, Tara De La Barra and her passenger, Felipe De La Barra were injured in the crash, all were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Witness told police that Sirilo was driving recklessly right before he crashed into Tara De La Barra. Police said she was waiting in the turning lane that goes into the Walmart parking lot.
Sirlo was ticketed for no registration plate, no registration receipt and failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance.
