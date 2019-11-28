Mo Department of Revenue introduces new temporary registration permit design

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Starting Nov, 28, license offices and car dealers throughout Missouri will begin receiving temporary registration permits with enhanced security features.
The Missouri Department of Revenue is introducing the new tamper-evident design in order to aid in deterring the creation and use of fraudulent temporary registration permits.
To reduce waste, dealers and Department of Revenue contract license offices will deplete their stock of the current temporary permit design.
It is projected that all Missouri car dealers and contract license offices will have the new tamper-evident permit stock no later than Feb. 1, 2020.
The tamper-evident features are a reflective, motion-effect holographic image that can be seen day and night, as well as an anti-copy “VOID” pantograph that becomes visible when photocopied.
“The Department of Revenue is excited to offer Missouri citizens more effective security solutions for temporary registration permits,” said Director of Revenue Ken Zellers. “We always strive to ensure proper registration and identification of vehicles operated on Missouri roadways, and anything that aids law enforcement and keeps vehicles legal and safe is a win for Missouri.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.