First Alert Thursday Evening Outlook

After a brief break, wet weather has returned for another visit. Light rain this afternoon will push off to the east this evening….but even overnight and into Friday morning it looks like we’ll have lots of clouds and occasional light rain or sprinkles. Another surge of heavier and steadier rain looks to move in tomorrow afternoon and evening as southwest flow strengthens. Rain will be likely overnight and into Saturday as well as a warm front pushes through. On Saturday we’ll have gusty south winds, heavier showers and a threat of thunderstorms. Similar to Tuesday, we’ll be in a high-shear, low instability scenario, so a few storms or heavy showers could produce strong wind gusts.
For Sunday, we’ll be in chilly, dry westerly flow to the south of a large, upper-level low. This means a partly cloudy, windy and chilly day. Although we should stay mainly dry here, areas to our north may have some rain or snow showers at times closer to the low….so travelers headed north should check ahead. The remainder of next week looks to be cool and dry until our next chance of rain about next Friday or so….
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.