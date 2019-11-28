First Alert Thursday Evening Outlook

After a brief break, wet weather has returned for another visit. Light rain this afternoon will push off to the east this evening….but even overnight and into Friday morning it looks like we’ll have lots of clouds and occasional light rain or sprinkles. Another surge of heavier and steadier rain looks to move in tomorrow afternoon and evening as southwest flow strengthens. Rain will be likely overnight and into Saturday as well as a warm front pushes through. On Saturday we’ll have gusty south winds, heavier showers and a threat of thunderstorms. Similar to Tuesday, we’ll be in a high-shear, low instability scenario, so a few storms or heavy showers could produce strong wind gusts.