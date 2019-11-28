First Alert: Cool morning, rainy afternoon

(KFVS) - Expect rain when you head off to your Thanksgiving meal later today.
Lisa Michaels says skies will be cloudy with light rain moving in by the afternoon and evening hours.
Scattered, light rain will continue through tonight and into Friday morning.
Highs today will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.
More rain is in the forecast for much of the holiday weekend.
Friday we will see moderate to heavy showers in afternoon and evening.
Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.
On Saturday, will be breezy with more rain. There could even be a rumble of thunder.
Rain moves out of the Heartland by Saturday night.
Sunday looks breezy and partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.
