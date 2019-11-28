2.7 earthquake reported on Thanksgiving

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in New Madrid County, Missouri on Thanksgiving.
According to the USGS, a 2.7 magnitude quake shook at approximately 11:30 a.m. southwest of Lilbourn.
The epicenter was 2.5 miles west of Howardville at a depth of 9.5 kilometers.
The quake is connected to the New Madrid Seismic Network.
There have been no reports to the USGS of anyone feeling the quake immediately after it was recorded.
