Your Thanksgiving and Black Friday forecast

Clouds will take over tonight ahead of our next system. Lows will dip into the lower 30s for much of the area tonight. Thanksgiving morning looks mainly dry, but scattered light showers will overspread into the Heartland through the afternoon and evening hours. Not expecting any severe weather, but it will be a gloomy, chilly day on Thursday. More rain expected on Black Friday, especially through the afternoon and evening hours. The rain will continue for much of the day on Saturday too.