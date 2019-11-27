12-year-old Tenn. boy charged with assault, accused of threatening to kill students

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A 12-year-old boy is facing assault charges after he allegedly made threats.
On Wednesday, November 27, deputies charged the boy with assault in Weakley County juvenile court after more than one person reported to investigators that he made statements about killing students at the Sharon Tennessee School.
Deputies say the boy is also a student at the school.
The Weakley County School Board was made aware and the boy’s parents were told the child cannot return to school at this time.
The Sharon Police Department is assisting the sheriff’s office in the case.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.