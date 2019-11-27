What you need to know Nov. 27

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Nov. 27.
A cold front is moving through the Heartland during the early morning hours.
Lisa Michaels says this will bring back the very gusty winds blowing 30 and 40 mph with isolated gusts at 50 mph possible.
Winds should slightly weaken as we head into the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies today and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Turkey Thursday will start off being dry and cloudy with our second system bringing rain in as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.
Showers will stick around through Friday. Friday night, rain will increase and even turn into thunderstorms on Saturday.
Precipitation will move out by Sunday, but breezy conditions and cooler temperatures will stay around to welcome in December.
- A Poplar Bluff, Missouri man was killed in a two-vehicle crash.
- Four people have been arrested on several charges after an investigation in Graves County, Ky.
- Residents living in the downtown area of Perryville, Missouri are being urged to be weather aware.
- Several items sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods stores have been recalled.
A school bus driver from Illinois faces child endangerment charges after police say she drank beer while picking up students.
The owners of a horse seen being dragged behind a pickup have been charged with one count each of animal cruelty.
