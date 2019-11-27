West Side School, high school in Harrisburg, Ill. to be inspected for bed bugs

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - School officials say bed bugs were spotted in two schools in the district on Tuesday, November 26.
According to a post on the Harrisburg Unit 3 School District’s Facebook page, three bed bugs were found at West Side School and the high school.
They said they feel it is an isolated incident, but contacted a pest control company to inspect all of the buildings.
The school district dismissed classes around noon on Tuesday.
The Marion School District also reported another bed bug sighting, this time in the junior high school gymnasium.
Harrisburg school officials said they will spend the Thanksgiving break working with pest control to make sure the buildings are clear.
