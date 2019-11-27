Websites give out your information, but why?

"Now they have this two-step authentication for passwords,” Brobst said. “It almost always requires you now to give some big company your phone number. So, I can’t think of a single piece of information that we regularly use that would probably be private from commercial access now. Brobst says there really is no universal protection to keep this from happening, and the federal government has really been at a standstill on the issue. "But, we’re now seeing, which is interesting, at least 20 state constitutions adding special privacy protection, more than the United States Constitution and it affects online privacy,” Brobst said. “So, our state governments are starting to step, including Illinois.”