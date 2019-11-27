Warming center to open in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) - The Carbondale warming center will open on December 1.
It will open starting at 8 p.m. Organizers say their mission is to provide nighttime sleeping space on cold nights in addition to the city’s existing shelter system.
The after-hours center is open to everyone and will be open every night from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. until mid-March.
According to the City of Carbondale, upgrades were made to the center this year to provide better sanitary conditions and strengthen security. The center changed its locations and is now located at 608 East College Street.
