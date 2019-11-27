Tips to stay healthy while traveling this Thanksgiving

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tis the season of holiday travel, family and food; and experts say it’s an important time to think about germs.
Sylvia Forester with the Perry County Health Department said everyone is at risk of getting sick during the holidays.
“During the holiday season if you’re traveling in an airport or going to a large family gathering you’re going to be around more people in a confined space,” Forester said.
Forester said if you plan on traveling by plane make sure you are up to date on your shots.
“We are at the beginning of flu season. It’s very important that you do have your flu vaccine,” she said.
Traveler Debbie Weiss said she always thinks about how germs are spread especially on planes.
“The plane was full of Austin to Dallas and you just think about all the germs within a confined space,” she said. “I always make sure that I carry hand sanitizer, I always have hand sanitizer in my purse and attached to my backpack."
Weiss said her biggest fear is spreading them to a family member, so she stays cautious when traveling.
“My father being in a nursing home it’s very important to not bring germs in a facility where people have lesser immune systems,” she said.
Forester said it’s easy to prevent getting sick, just remember the basics: stay hydrated, eat well, get plenty of rest, wash your hands and cover your cough.
