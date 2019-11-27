Thanksgiving feast at Scott City schools

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for a place to eat a warm, Thanksgiving meal, you’re invited to Scott City Schools.
Volunteers prepped the turkey and ham leading up to the meal.
Anyone and everyone can stop by the school on Thursday, November 28 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to dig in. Also, they will deliver meals on the go.
Keisha Panagos, Scott City Elementary School principal, said it’s amazing to see students and staff come together to give back and serve others.
“This is just a way that we feel we can give back to our community. They do so much for us and support us. We feel like it’s a school-wide effort. Our students, Pre-K through 12 collect food to bring in, and then we have several donations that make this possible," said Panagos.
In 2018 they served more than 250 people, and Panagos hopes for a great turn out again.
You do not need to live in Scott City to come for a tasty Thanksgiving treat.
