Temporary water service interruption scheduled in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jackson, Mo has scheduled a water service interruption in the area of E. Main St., Donald St., and Woodland Dr. for Monday, December 2, 2019, weather pending.
The exact starting time of the interruption has not be determined, It is anticipated to last only a few hours.
Due to the exact starting time being unknown, citizens living within the area of interruption should plan for a full interruption of service between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
A list of addresses anticipated to be affected by this service interruption include, but are not limited to:
Donald St.: 105, 106, 111, 112, 117, 118, 125, 126, 131, 132, 209, 210
E. Main St.: 1204, 1207 (All Apartments), 1210 (All Apartments), 1220 (All Apartments), 1230 (All Apartments), 1327, 1331, 1333, 1339, 1341, 1347
Woodland Dr.: 1327, 1405
The service interruption is due to construction work for the new roundabout at the intersection of E. Main St. and Shawnee Blvd.
The work includes relocating all utilities currently installed under the existing intersection to locations outside of the new roundabout.
Citizens traveling near the area of construction are asked to follow all posted signs and traffic devices and to avoid the work area if possible.
Drivers and pedestrians should always use extreme caution near work zones.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.