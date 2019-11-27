Suspected arson under investigation in Lilbourn, Mo.

LILBOURN, Mo. (KFVS) - A house fire in Lilbourn, Missouri is being investigated as arson.
Lilbourn Volunteer Fire Department officials said on Nov. 26 crews responded to 319 E. Dawson Avenue.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal has been contacted and will be investigating on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Fire officials said deputies with the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department placed Crime Scene Line tape around the residence and property hoping to keep people from disturbing any evidence.
