Severe weather threat will end before sunrise

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Early Wednesday Morning Heartland. Here is an update on our severe weather threat through the early morning hours. We have a tornado watch in effect for our northern counties until 3AM. Based on the current radar trends, the greatest threat of severe weather will remain across our northern counties with the line of storms exiting the area shortly before 3AM. In addition to thunderstorms, strong gusty winds will occur as a cold front moves through the area. There have been reports of winds gusting over 50MPH as the front moves through. This could lead to a few isolated power outages. Temperatures will cool off into the lower to middle 40s behind the front. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and breezy. Winds will gust as high as 30Mph in most areas with a few gusts over 40MPH. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.