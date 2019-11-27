RECALL ALERT: Many TJ Maxx items including infant sleepers and radio recalled

(KFVS) - 19 different products from TJ Maxx have been recalled due to various problems including infant deaths.
According to TJ Maxx, incline sleepers, rocking sleepers, portable radios, chairs, beer mugs and scooters have all been recalled.
A complete list of items can be found here.
Incidents include Hazards include infant fatalities, fire, burn, choking, fall, laceration, skin irritation and explosion.
Consumers should contact TJ about having their items refund, replaced or repaired.
