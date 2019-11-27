RECALL ALERT: Many TJ Maxx items including infant sleepers and radio recalled

By Kyle Hinton | November 27, 2019 at 1:08 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 1:08 AM

(KFVS) - 19 different products from TJ Maxx have been recalled due to various problems including infant deaths.

According to TJ Maxx, incline sleepers, rocking sleepers, portable radios, chairs, beer mugs and scooters have all been recalled.

A complete list of items can be found here.

Incidents include Hazards include infant fatalities, fire, burn, choking, fall, laceration, skin irritation and explosion.

Consumers should contact TJ about having their items refund, replaced or repaired.

