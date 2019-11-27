Padcuah, Ky. Board of Commissioners approves tax ordinance for aquatic center

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah, Kentucky Board of Commissioners has approved an amendment to the current tax structure to help pay for a community aquatic center.
The amendment will raise the insurance premium tax from six percent to seven percent. This one percent increase to generate approximately $700,000 in annual revenue.
This money will go towards the debt service associated with the 2020A bond for the indoor recreation and aquatic facility’s construction.
A second ordinance passed was a general obligation bond totaling $22 million for the indoor recreation and aquatic center for construction and equipping the facility. This is a 20-year bond.
Commissioner Richard Abraham was the lone “no" vote on both measures.
