More than 170K deer harvested in Mo. in Nov. firearms season

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Deer hunters in Missouri participated in November fall firearms season from Nov. 16 through Nov. 26.
The Missouri Department of Conservation showed that hunters harvested 178,936 deer this season.
Of the deer harvested, 91,420 were bucks, 17,237 were button bucks and 70,279 were does.
Those numbers are lower than the 2018 November harvest.
In 2018 200,738 deer were harvested overall. Making up that number were 103,582 bucks, 20,040 button bucks and 77,116 does.
Officials also reported six firearm-related hunting incidents this month. Four were self-inflicted, two others involved a shooter and a victim, one of those was deadly.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.