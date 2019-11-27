Missouri State Highway Patrol increases patrols for Thanksgiving

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You’ll see the wrong kind of flashing lights this holiday weekend if you don’t listen to a few reminders from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A few easy steps could prevent a ticket, or worse, an accident.
Trooper Jayson Spain recommended driving the speed limit, buckling up and putting the cellphone down.
Also, check that your vehicle is in good condition and rest up before you hit the road.
“We want to promote safe driving. We want people to reach their destinations safely. We’re gonna be targeting speeding violations, impaired driving, as well as aggressive driving," said Trooper Spain.
According to the MSHP, in 2019, 13 people died and 498 people were injured in 1,640 traffic crashes over the Thanksgiving travel period.
Spain said there is never a reason to speed, drive aggressively, or impaired.
He expects increased traffic over Thanksgiving.
