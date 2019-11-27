Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center raises $3.7 million to relocated to new campus

“I am both gratified and inspired by the personal investment that so many in the region made to our Capital Campaign”, said Gina Leeper, who served as the chairwomen for the quiet phase of the campaign, “It has been a privilege to share the story of Merryman House and to experience how the new campus is Saving...Building...Changing so many lives.” The Board of Directors launched the campaign in 2015 in an effort to relocate its emergency shelter to property that was owned by the McCracken County Board of Education- a win-win for both entities. In December of 2017, the MHDCC relocated to the campus- a move that expanded the number of beds available to victims of domestic violence to 36 beds, which was a 50% increase in bed space.