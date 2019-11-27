Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center raises $3.7 million to relocated to new campus

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Nov. 27, the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center (MHDCC) raised total of $3,709,961.50, surpassing its goal of $3.7 million, to relocate to a new 26 acre campus.
MHDCC held a special event to recognizing past and current board members and donors, and celebrating the successful completion of the fundraiser.
“I am both gratified and inspired by the personal investment that so many in the region made to our Capital Campaign”, said Gina Leeper, who served as the chairwomen for the quiet phase of the campaign, “It has been a privilege to share the story of Merryman House and to experience how the new campus is Saving...Building...Changing so many lives.” The Board of Directors launched the campaign in 2015 in an effort to relocate its emergency shelter to property that was owned by the McCracken County Board of Education- a win-win for both entities. In December of 2017, the MHDCC relocated to the campus- a move that expanded the number of beds available to victims of domestic violence to 36 beds, which was a 50% increase in bed space.
“I am so grateful to the generous people who have donated to our first capital campaign and to the Board for their vision in bringing this extensive expansion to the Merryman House for the benefit of those who are abused,” said Merryman Kemp, Founder and chairperson for the public phase of the campaign. “From the smallest donor to the largest, my heartfelt thanks. Thank you also to the staff who have given above and beyond.”
The campus is now home to a multi-million dollar emergency shelter facility, the Paxton-Goodman Administration Building.
The shelter has a commercial kitchen and dining hall, a residential services center, and the Ray & Kay Eckstein Community Outreach Center.
In the summer of 2020, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center will join the property.
They will open a 16-bed residential substance abuse treatment and outpatient unit for women battling substance abuse.
“Trauma causes far-reaching and long-lasting effects,” said Mary Foley, Executive Director for MHDCC, “Integrated care is critical to the overall health and well-being of those we serve. The collaborations we now have, along with the space to provide innovative programming, is a dream come true.”
