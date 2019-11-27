Mark Feldstein & Associates Jack-O-Lantern Decoration recalled due to fire hazard

(KFVS) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission wants consumers to be aware of a recall of a Halloween decoration.
According to Mark Feldstein and Associates, the Stacked Gourd Jack-O-Lantern decoration has been recalled due to a possible fire hazard.
There have been four reports of the led device smoking or catching fire.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Stacked Gourd Jack-O-Lantern decorations and contact Mark Feldstein & Associates at (419) 867-9500 to receive a full refund.
