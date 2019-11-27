Man woman, woman arrested in illegal firearm buying scheme

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested and McCracken County officials are searching for a man they say attempted to buy a firearm illegally.
Sharon D. Tynes, 59 of Benton, was arrested after she admitted to detectives that she was purchasing the firearm for a man she knew to be a felon who could not possess firearms.
Deputies said they are searching for 41-year-old Jeremy Dwain Duncan of Hickory.
According to detectives, they learned Duncan attempted to buy a firearm on Nov. 8.
He was denied purchase due to multiple felony convictions.
Tynes who went with Duncan into the store then attempted to buy the firearm on his behalf but store employees refused the sale.
Sheriff’s Dectives said they got an arrest warrant for Duncan.
He has been back to the same business to ask about buying the same firearm.
Officials said each time they have been to the business Duncan is already gone.
On Tuesday, Nov. 26, detectives said they saw Tynes acting suspiciously in the business.
They saw her find and attempt to buy the same firearm that Duncan wanted to buy.
Detectives intervened to stop the apparent straw transaction and arrested Tynes.
Officials are still searching for Duncan on the case’s original warrant. They expect state and federal charges as well.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.