Kentucky to loan smart-home technology kits to individuals with disabilities

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The My New Kentucky Smart Home program will be loaning smart-home technology to help individuals with paralysis become more independent.
The smart-home kits will be loaned out for three months to allow individuals with paralysis to begin automating various functions within the home.
The starter kits are valued from $1,000 to $1,500. Each one includes a Google Home or Amazon Alexa device, smart lights and outlets, motion sensors and carbon monoxide detectors.
Towards the end of the loan period, the Kentucky Assistive Technology Services (KATS) Network will help individuals secure funding to purchase their own equipment.
The program is funded through the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, which recently gave Kentucky a $75,000 grant for smart-home technology.
The program is estimated to serve approximately 65 individuals at a time.
Jason Jones, an employee of the Human Development Institute at the University of Kentucky and an advisor of the program, said he has better quality of life.
“As an individual with high-level quadriplegia without the use of my arms, smart-home technology has changed my life and my ability to function independently," said Jones. "One of the biggest issues for me has always been the fear associated with being alone. My ability to now almost completely control my environment with my voice has all but eliminated that fear.”
Those interested in applying for the program should contact James Brown at 1-800-327-5287 or email.
Applications are also available online here.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.