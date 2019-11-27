$500K sewer main repair, replacement underway in Kennett, Mo.

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A sewer main project in Kennett is expected to be finished by the end of the year.
According to the City Light, Gas and Water Department in Kennett, the sewer main under 5th Street started collapsing in March. Crews found a 9-foot by 9-foot opening under the asphalt where the sand and dirt supporting the street and covering the sewer main had washed out through the sewer system.
During the inspection of the collapse, it was discovered that 1,200 feet of sewer main needed to be replaced from 5th and Teaco Streets down to 5th and Michael Streets.
According to the Department, the sewer main on 5th Street was more than 50 years old and made of corrugated metal pipe. It was a 15-inch pipe buried 15 feet below the street. They said this made it very expensive to replace the equipment needed to complete the project, and the project was beyond the scope of the Department.
In addition to the sewer main pipe, four manholes and the entire road in the construction area had to first be removed and hauled away, then be replaced with all new materials.
After a bidding process, a contractor was chosen in April. CLGW said contractors found that the groundwater level was too high for work to start immediately. With the high water levels, it provided a limited window of opportunity to finish the work, and required removing the water for work to be possible.
Contractors were finally able to start work in September.
The Department said their budget took an unexpected hit of more than $500,000 to make the repairs and replacements.
They say the project continues to make steady progress toward completion and the street is expected to be fully opened by the end of the year.
The City Light, Gas and Water Department in Kennett started providing sewer service to the City in 1920.
