Former SIU baseball star Derek Shelton named manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -Former SIU baseball star and Carbondale native Derek Shelton was named manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.
Shelton was a four-year letter winner at Southern Illinois from 1989-92 and led the Salukis to an MVC title and NCAA appearance.
Shelton also earned the 1992 Abe Martin Award given to the SIU player who best exemplified honesty, leadership, excellence, dedication and loyalty on and off the field.
Shelton has 15 years of coaching experience at the Major League level. He has been with the Minnesota Twins the past two seasons as Bench Coach.
Shelton will be introduced at a press conference on December 4 as the 41st manager in Pirates history.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.