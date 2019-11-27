First Alert: Brace yourself for more wind, sunshine on the way

(KFVS) - A cold front is moving through the Heartland during the early morning hours.
Lisa Michaels says this will bring back the very gusty winds blowing 30 and 40 mph with isolated gusts at 50 mph possible.
As of 4:45 a.m. several agencies in Missouri are reporting power outages.
Ozark Border Electric Cooperative is reporting 1,091 member-consumers without power.
- Bollinger (MO): 175
- Butler (MO): 201
- Carter (MO): 141
- Ripley (MO): 150
- Stoddard (MO): 331
- Wayne (MO): 93
Black River Electric Cooperative is reporting 1,864 member-consumers without power.
- Madison (MO): 874
- Iron (MO): 346
- Bollinger (MO): 11
- Wayne (MO): 290
- Reynolds (MO): 298
Ameren Mo. is reporting 26 customers without power in Cape Girardeau County.
Winds should slightly weaken as we head into the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies today and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Turkey Thursday will start off being dry and cloudy with our second system bringing rain in as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.
Showers will stick around through Friday. Friday night, rain will increase and even turn into thunderstorms on Saturday.
Precipitation will move out by Sunday, but breezy conditions and cooler temperatures will stay around to welcome in December.
