Downtown Perryville tornado siren down

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents living in the downtown area of Perryville, Missouri are being urged to be weather aware Tuesday night and Wednesday morning due to severe weather and a mechanical issue.
According to an alert from the Perryville Police Department, the downtown tornado siren is out of service due to mechanical problems.
Due to this problem, those living in the area are urged to use local media to stay updated on severe weather passing through the area.
A First Alert Action Day was issued Tuesday, Nov. 26 because of a threat of damaging winds and risk of isolated tornadoes.
