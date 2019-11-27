Coulterville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center wins top award

COULTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Coulterville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center has won the 2019 IHCA Excellence Award for Long Term Care Centers.
This honor is awarded by the Illinois Health Care Association (IHCA) .
Coulterville has a CMS five-star quality rating.
“It is a great honor to receive this award,” said Whitney Oberlink, administrator at Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. “We have an amazing team that works diligently to provide exceptional care to our residents.”
That’s the highest rating possible from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services for quality care and customer service.
The center has also been given both the Bronze and Silver National Quality Awards from the American Health Care Association (AHCA) and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL).
The annual IHCA Excellence Award recognizes individuals who work in Illinois long-term care centers and make a positive difference in the lives of the people they serve. Winners are judged on a variety of criteria, including quality measures, five-star ratings and resident and staff satisfaction survey information.
The IHCA Excellence Award for Long Term Care Centers was created to draw attention to the quality of care being provided in the long term care centers each day.
