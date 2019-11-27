Cave-In-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

SOUTHERN ILL.. (KFVS) - Travelers needing to use the Cave-in-Rock Ferry will have to wait until winds die down.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said the ferry is closed as of Wednesday, Nov. 27.
The ferry was unable to open this morning due to wind gust that approached 40 miles per hour.
Wind created hazardous river conditions at the crossing.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when winds drop enough to allow service to resume.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, KY, and Hardin County, IL.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.