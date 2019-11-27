Carbondale, Ill. approves $2.4 million solar project deployment

Three sites will be constructed at the SE Water Water Treatment Plant, the Public Safety Center and the Civic Center. These sites represent the most favorable economic benefit based on electrical usage and available land and roof space. All three sites are also in the Ameren utility area which has the most favorable net metering rules. Net metering allows the electricity produced from solar to be used in real-time or put back on the Ameren grid resulting in credits that can be drawn when solar energy is not being produced.