Breezy and Mostly Sunny Day

A cold front is moving through the Heartland during the early morning hours. This will provide very gusty winds gusting between 30-40 mph with isolated gusts at 50 mph possible. A wind advisory is issued through this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies today and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Turkey Thursday will start off being dry and cloudy with our second system bringing rain in as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Showers will stick around through Friday. Friday night, rain will increase and even turn into thunderstorms on Saturday. Precipitation will move out by Sunday, but breezy conditions and cooler temperatures will stay around to welcome in December.
-Lisa
