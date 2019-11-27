4 arrested on drug and gun charges in Graves County, Ky.

During the search, Jeffery Mohler, 37, of Farmington, Ky. and Kealy McCalester, 23, of Paducah, Ky. were found inside the home. Methamphetamine, a semi-automatic pistol, cash, drug paraphernalia, baggies and other items were also found. Mohler and McCalester are both convicted felons and McCalester is currently out of jail on bond in Lyon County, Ky. on an outstanding drug charge.