4 arrested on drug and gun charges in Graves County, Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people have been arrested on several charges after an investigation in Graves County, Ky. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, at 9 a.m. deputies executed a search warrant on State Route 121 near the Farmington, Ky. community as part of a joint investigation with McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA.
During the search, Jeffery Mohler, 37, of Farmington, Ky. and Kealy McCalester, 23, of Paducah, Ky. were found inside the home. Methamphetamine, a semi-automatic pistol, cash, drug paraphernalia, baggies and other items were also found. Mohler and McCalester are both convicted felons and McCalester is currently out of jail on bond in Lyon County, Ky. on an outstanding drug charge.
As part of the DEA’s investigation, the drugs were able to be sourced to the Nashville, Tenn. area. A surveillance operation was conducted at the home and at 7:41 p.m. William Alexander, 22, and Dyjuan Bowers, 21, both of Nashville, Tenn. arrived at the home.
Law enforcement found 8.45 ounces of crystal methamphetamine that was being delivered to that location. A bullet-proof vest also found in the vehicle. Alexander and Bowers were both arrested and taken into custody.
All four were taken to the Graves County Jail and charged with the following:
Jeffery Mohler -
- Trafficking in a 1st Degree Controlled Substance (Meth)
- Trafficking in Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon
Kealy McCalester -
- Trafficking in a 1st Degree Controlled Substance (Meth)
- Trafficking in Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon
William Alexander -
- Trafficking in a 1st Degree Controlled Substance (Meth)
- Possession of a 1st Degree Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone)
- Possession of Marijuana
Dyjuan Bowers -
- Trafficking in a 1st Degree Controlled Substance (Meth)
- Possession of a 1st Degree Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone)
- Possession of Marijuana
